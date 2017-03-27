I'm a card-bearing NPP member - " Kwe...

I'm a card-bearing NPP member - " Kwesi Yankah

The Minister-designate of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah has stated that he is a card-bearing member of the New Patriotic Party and not a sympathizer. The Vice Chancellor of Central University answering questions during his vetting at the Appointments Committee Monday said he stopped being a sympathizer of the NPP long ago and is now a bonafide member of the ruling party.

Chicago, IL

