I'm a card-bearing NPP member - " Kwesi Yankah

The Minister-designate of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah has stated that he is a card-bearing member of the New Patriotic Party and not a sympathizer. The Vice Chancellor of Central University answering questions during his vetting at the Appointments Committee Monday said he stopped being a sympathizer of the NPP long ago and is now a bonafide member of the ruling party.

