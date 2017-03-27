Highlights of the Countess of Wessex's visit to Malawi

Her Royal Highness The Countess of Wessex GCVO concluded her four-day visit to Malawi on Thursday, March 16th, which was aimed at celebrating the progress that Malawi has made to end avoidable blindness and championing young leaders' contribution to society. The Countess of Wessex, born Sophie Helen Rhys-Jones, is the daughter-in-law of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.