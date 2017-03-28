Harambee Stars set for another friendly in April

The Malawi friendly will however involve local based players only as Kenya focuses on the upcoming African Nations Championship set to be hosted in January next year across Nairobi, Mombasa, Embu, Meru and Machakos towns. Coach Stanley Okumbi's charges registered their first win in 2017 after beating Democratic Republic of Congo 2-1 yesterday when striker Michael Olunga scored both goals for the Stars.

