Hamis Kiggundu speaks out on Park Yard eviction

Sunday Read more: Daily Monitor

City businessman Hamis Kiggundu has defended his move to kick out thousands of vendors from Park Yard market in downtown Kampala and denied accusations that he is a business front for members of the First Family. As tempers flared following the sealing off of Park Yard market within the precincts of Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium on Monday morning, even before the 30-day ultimatum to the vendors to vacate the site had elapsed, accusations were rife that Mr Kiggundu was the hidden hand of the First Family used to eject the city vendors.

