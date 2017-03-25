Great Lakes region terrorism experts meet to combat increasing trend
The director counter terrorism, Mr John Ndungutse , meets fellow counter terrorism police bosses from great lakes region at Entebbe earlier today. Photo by Anthony Wesaka Speaking at the same workshop, the director of counter terrorism in Uganda, Mr John Ndungutse as a host, warned his fellow counter terrorism experts of how Eastern part of Democratic Republic of Congo is headed to being a training hub for terrorists if not checked.
