As Ghana marks the 60th anniversary of its independence from British rule on March 6, 1957, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged Ghanaians to adopt the selfless attitudes of the nation's founders. Delivering his speech at the Black Star Square Monday, the President paid glowing homage to the nation's fallen heroes such as first President of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah, D.J. Danquah, poet Akpaloo, and E. T. Mensah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.