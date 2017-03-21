FEATURE-Malawi deploys military to pr...

FEATURE-Malawi deploys military to protect its fast-dwindling forests

With deforestation threatening the capital's water supply, the government has launched 24-hour military patrols of the country's major forests, with authorization to arrest loggers and confiscate their equipment, said Sangwani Phiri, a spokesman for the Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining. The move is "a bid to avert unwarranted illegal cutting down of trees," he said in a telephone interview with the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

