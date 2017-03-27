Compensation for those affected by th...

Compensation for those affected by the Southern Bypass in offing

The Southern Bypssa Project affected persons being guided by UNRA officials as they peruse through the displayed verification sheets at St. Denis Sebuggwawo Catholic church in Kongo-Makindye Division on Monday. Photos by Samuel Balagadde Uganda National Roads Authority has finalized plans to compensate people affected by the Kampala Southern Bypass project.

