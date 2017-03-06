.com | Sudan rebels free 125 prisoners captured in fighting
Sudanese rebels on Sunday released at least 125 prisoners they had captured in fighting with government forces, most of them soldiers, an AFP journalist said. Their release was secured thanks to mediation from Uganda, while the International Committee of the Red Cross played a facilitating role.
