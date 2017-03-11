.com | Sex workers 'severely stab' client for picking 'another girl'

.com | Sex workers 'severely stab' cl...

Sex workers 'severely stab' client for picking 'another girl'

Lilongwe Eight sex workers were reportedly arrested in Malawi this week for allegedly stabbing a client for picking another sex worker over his regular one, who was part of their group. According to Malawi24 , the eight women were faced with grievous harm charges for attacking Thokozani Mkali, 23. They were set to appear in court soon.

