.com | Sex workers 'severely stab' client for picking 'another girl'
Lilongwe Eight sex workers were reportedly arrested in Malawi this week for allegedly stabbing a client for picking another sex worker over his regular one, who was part of their group. According to Malawi24 , the eight women were faced with grievous harm charges for attacking Thokozani Mkali, 23. They were set to appear in court soon.
