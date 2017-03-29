.com | Malawi's plans for major electoral reform are way overdue

.com | Malawi's plans for major elect...

Malawi is set for a major overhaul of its winner-takes-all electoral system with far-reaching implications for the country, if ongoing efforts to reform the system bear fruit. Any changes in the voting system will represent the biggest overhaul of the country's electoral system since it became a multiparty state in the mid 1990s .

