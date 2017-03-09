.com | Joyce Banda promotes disability rights

.com | Joyce Banda promotes disabilit...

Former President Joyce Banda says unless the international community and national governments provide the necessary mechanisms and environment to create employment for people with disabilities, all efforts to promote and protect the rights of people with disabilities will be futile. She was speaking at the inaugural Harkin International Disability Employment Summit held on December 8 and 9, 2016 in Washington DC, United States.

