.com | Bizarre! Human placenta hunter 'slapped 3 months in jail'

Lilongwe A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to 3-months in jail after he was found looking for a human placenta inside a hospital in Malawi, a report said on Monday. According to Malawi24 , officials at the Nkhotakota District Hospital became suspicious when they saw Madalitso Kalamula wandering at the hospital's maternity ward on January 5. "Indeed, we are keeping in custody Kalamula who was found wandering at Nkhotakota district hospital looking for human placenta to heal his disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.