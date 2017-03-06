.com | Bizarre! Human placenta hunter...

.com | Bizarre! Human placenta hunter 'slapped 3 months in jail'

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: News24

Lilongwe A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to 3-months in jail after he was found looking for a human placenta inside a hospital in Malawi, a report said on Monday. According to Malawi24 , officials at the Nkhotakota District Hospital became suspicious when they saw Madalitso Kalamula wandering at the hospital's maternity ward on January 5. "Indeed, we are keeping in custody Kalamula who was found wandering at Nkhotakota district hospital looking for human placenta to heal his disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. China
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,870 • Total comments across all topics: 279,358,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC