.com | Albino woman rescued by hubby as attackers try to 'strangle her to death'
Lilongwe Police in Malawi reportedly arrested a 21-year-old man last week for allegedly trying to strangle to death a woman living with albinism. According to Nyasa Times , Mphatso Phiri and his two accomplices, who were still at large, were armed with knives, when they attacked Dailess Longwe at her home on Wednesday, March 8. Police confirmed the incident and said: "They [the attackers] started threatening to stub her to death with a knife.
