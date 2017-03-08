.com | 2-year-old boy's body found floating after canoe capsizes

.com | 2-year-old boy's body found fl...

Lilongwe A 2-year-old boy reportedly died while seventeen other people survived when a canoe they were in capsized in a river in Malawi's Mchinji district on Sunday. The mother, a member of a women's choir belonging to an African Yakobo Church, had joined others in paying a visit to colleagues from Stambo village in Lilongwe.

