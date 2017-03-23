CEZ proposes lower dividend as 2016 net profit falls

Czech electricity producer CEZ proposed on Tuesday paying a dividend of 33 crowns per share for 2016, down from 40 crowns the year before, after reporting a 29 percent drop in full-year adjusted net profit. Adjusted profit, stripping out one-offs, fell to 19.6 billion crowns from 27.7 billion crowns the year before, but beat CEZ's own guidance and analysts' estimates.

