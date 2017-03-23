Africa: Malawi Makes Aviation History...

Africa: Malawi Makes Aviation History As All-Women Crew Flies to Dar

Malawi Airlines recently literally took the nation's aviation history to lofty heights, when the first all-women operated flight flew from Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe to the Tanzanian capital city of Dar-es-Salaam. All flight operations from the cockpit, cabin, check-in, customer care, air traffic control, customer care and ground handling were done by women to celebrate this year International Women's Day which falls on March 8 every year.

