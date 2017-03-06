Africa: African Court Gets New Judges

The Arusha-based African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights is to welcome two new judges. Judges Bensaoula Chafika from Algeria and Chizumila Rose Tujilane from Malawi will be sworn in on Monday to replace Justice Fatsah Ouguergouz and Justice Duncan Tambala , whose term expired last September.

Chicago, IL

