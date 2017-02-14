Uganda: Unra to Pull Down Houses in R...

Uganda: Unra to Pull Down Houses in Roadway

The government will soon start demolishing structures, including markets and institutional buildings, erected within gazatted road reserves along national roads. Billed as an operation to de-congest the city, Uganda National Roads Authority said a deadline it issued to encroachers to leave voluntarily expires today and will not be extended.

Chicago, IL

