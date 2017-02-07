Uganda: Aya Hotel - Rezidor Hotel Cha...

Uganda: Aya Hotel - Rezidor Hotel Chain Replaces Hilton

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Brussels-based hotel chain, Rezidor Hotel Group has taken over management of the Aya Brothers-owned Pearl of Africa Hotel Kampala. The Group that manages hundreds of luxury hotels around the world under the Quorvus Collection brand, now joins other internationally and regionally operated brands in the city such as City Blue, Protea, Sheraton and Serena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,005 • Total comments across all topics: 278,639,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC