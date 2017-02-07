Uganda: Aya Hotel - Rezidor Hotel Chain Replaces Hilton
Brussels-based hotel chain, Rezidor Hotel Group has taken over management of the Aya Brothers-owned Pearl of Africa Hotel Kampala. The Group that manages hundreds of luxury hotels around the world under the Quorvus Collection brand, now joins other internationally and regionally operated brands in the city such as City Blue, Protea, Sheraton and Serena.
