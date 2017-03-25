Tanzania: State Almost Done With Relo...

Tanzania: State Almost Done With Relocation to Dodoma

Tuesday Read more: AllAfrica.com

Almost all senior officials of various ministries have shifted to Dodoma ahead of the deadline by President John Magufuli, the Daily News has learnt. Dr Magufuli had issued an executive order, directing the government to move its seat to Dodoma within his first term as occupant of the country's highest office.

Chicago, IL

