Sri Lankan shares hit 2-1/2-week closing low; block deals boost turnover

Feb 27 Sri Lankan shares fell on Monday to hit their lowest close in more than two weeks as investors were worried over rising interest rates, but foreign buying and block deals in Expolanka Holdings boosted the turnover. Foreign investors net bought 716.2 million rupees worth of equities on Monday, reversing the year-to-date net foreign outflow to an inflow of 580.7 million rupees worth of equities so far this year.

