Sharks plot Walukuba downfall

Today Women Fixtures: At Legends Panthers v Thunderbirds, 2:30pm In Entebbe, Sharks v Walukuba Titans, 2:30pm Table standings: 1. Thunderbirds 10pts 2. Walukuba 5 3. Sharks 4 4. Panthers 1 Entebbe Sharks women rugby club manager Regina Lunyolo is optimistic her side will emerge the victors when they meet Walukuba Titans this Saturday in Entebbe. Lunyolo told New Vision that she expects a tough challenge from the Jinja based side Walukuba.

