Sharks plot Walukuba downfall
Today Women Fixtures: At Legends Panthers v Thunderbirds, 2:30pm In Entebbe, Sharks v Walukuba Titans, 2:30pm Table standings: 1. Thunderbirds 10pts 2. Walukuba 5 3. Sharks 4 4. Panthers 1 Entebbe Sharks women rugby club manager Regina Lunyolo is optimistic her side will emerge the victors when they meet Walukuba Titans this Saturday in Entebbe. Lunyolo told New Vision that she expects a tough challenge from the Jinja based side Walukuba.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16)
|May '16
|NIBarnett
|2
|Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Sock Puppet
|2
|HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09)
|May '15
|Mandingo83
|37
|Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Kumbali Lodge
|1
|Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|join illuminati (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|usman
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC