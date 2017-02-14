Senkumbi heads to Interpol in new police transfers
In 2014, Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, transferred Mr Senkumbi from KMP to Rwizi Region and replaced him with Mr Patrick Onyango, who also has since been replaced with Mr Emilian Kayima. In 2015, he was moved to greater Masaka as regional mouthpiece but later taken back to Rwizi Region in 2016 where he has been spokesperson until his latest appointment.
