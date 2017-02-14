Senkumbi heads to Interpol in new pol...

Senkumbi heads to Interpol in new police transfers

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

In 2014, Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, transferred Mr Senkumbi from KMP to Rwizi Region and replaced him with Mr Patrick Onyango, who also has since been replaced with Mr Emilian Kayima. In 2015, he was moved to greater Masaka as regional mouthpiece but later taken back to Rwizi Region in 2016 where he has been spokesperson until his latest appointment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,366 • Total comments across all topics: 278,864,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC