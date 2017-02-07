Rwanda: RwandAir, Wirecard Deal to Ea...

Rwanda: RwandAir, Wirecard Deal to Ease Booking, Ticket Payment

Travellers with RwandAir will now find it easier to book and pay for flights online following a deal signed with European firm, Wirecard Group, to facilitate the process. Wirecard is one of the world's leading providers of electronic payment solutions.

