Rwanda: India Proclaims Rwanda Great Partner
The Vice president of India, Hamid Ansari who yesterday began three day visit to Rwanda said Rwanda and India are great friends over years. While addressing the Indian community shortly after landing in Rwanda on February 19th 2017, the Vice-President stressed that both countries have been on friendly footing for many years, adding that his country is set to open a resident mission in the country to boost bilateral ties.
