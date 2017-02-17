Rwanda: India Proclaims Rwanda Great ...

Rwanda: India Proclaims Rwanda Great Partner

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Vice president of India, Hamid Ansari who yesterday began three day visit to Rwanda said Rwanda and India are great friends over years. While addressing the Indian community shortly after landing in Rwanda on February 19th 2017, the Vice-President stressed that both countries have been on friendly footing for many years, adding that his country is set to open a resident mission in the country to boost bilateral ties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,020 • Total comments across all topics: 279,022,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC