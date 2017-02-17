Primary school 'flying high' after ri...

Primary school 'flying high' after rise in bandings rating

Tuesday Feb 14

A PRIMARY school in Chepstow is flying high after its recent 'green' rating in the Welsh Government's National Categorisation of schools. The Dell Primary School rose from 'yellow' to 'green' in the latest school bandings, and head teacher Steve King said it was down to team work and leadership.

Chicago, IL

