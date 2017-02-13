PICS: Vigilante mob torches 16 'drug ...

PICS: Vigilante mob torches 16 'drug dens'

Johannesburg - Sixteen houses were gutted this weekend as renewed tensions flared up in Rosettenville, with residents torching houses they claim belong to druglords. Among those affected by heavy protests that have hit the area for a second week in a row was Malawian couple Albert and Elubey Mwanza, and on Sunday they stood aimlessly in their gutted home, blackened and covered in ash.

Chicago, IL

