Parliament to hold special sitting to...

Parliament to hold special sitting to eulogise Moroto MP

Tuesday Feb 21

According to a programme released by Parliament, the body of Logiel arrives in Uganda on Thursday in the afternoon after which it will be taken to a funeral house for embalmment. Parliament will hold a special sitting on Friday to pay tribute to the late Moroto District Woman Member of Parliament, Annie Logiel.

Chicago, IL

