No confirmation that torched Rosettenvile houses were drug dens, brothels

Malawian couple Albert Mwanza, 36, and his wife Elubey, 34, survey the damage to their house in Rosettenville after fed-up residents went on the rampage, targeting drug dealers and prostitutes in the area. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/The Star Johannesburg - The police on Monday said they could not confirm that all 16 houses set alight at the weekend in Rosettenville were brothels or drug dens as alleged by protesters.

Chicago, IL

