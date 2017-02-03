Nice Try, President Mahama, But...

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D. English Department, SUNY-Nassau Garden City, New York January 22, 2017 E-mail: okoampaahoofe@optimum.net I would love to congratulate former President John Dramani Mahama on his appointment as co-chair, with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, of a session of the UN-sponsored Sustainable Development Goals - he has since denied this announcement that reportedly first appeared on his Facebook Wall - but I can't because what we clearly see here is a deftly and subtly orchestrated publicity stunt, geared towards claiming credit for any investment successes that may very likely be chalked by the Akufo-Addo Administration .

