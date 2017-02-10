MPs clash over Wesley Girls

MPs clash over Wesley Girls

Saturday

A statement made in parliament yesterday by Abena Osei-Asare, New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Atiwa East in the Eastern Region, on the 180th anniversary of Wesley Girls' High School in Cape Coast, Central Region - which falls today - evoked a lot of strong emotions amongst MPs. It ignited a debate as to which second cycle school is the best in the country after some MPs had described the school as the best academically.

Chicago, IL

