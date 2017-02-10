MPs clash over Wesley Girls

A statement made in parliament yesterday by Abena Osei-Asare, New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Atiwa East in the Eastern Region, on the 180th anniversary of Wesley Girls' High School in Cape Coast, Central Region - which falls today - evoked a lot of strong emotions amongst MPs. It ignited a debate as to which second cycle school is the best in the country after some MPs had described the school as the best academically.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.