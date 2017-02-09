Malawi: South African Envoy Tells Mut...

Malawi: South African Envoy Tells Mutharika to Tame Illegal Immigrants

The new South African High Commissioner to Malawi Tenjiwe Mthitsyo said this on Thursday when she presented her letters of credence to the president. She said the mass exodus of Malawians fleeing economic problems back home, is causing severe congestion in South Africa's prisons as the immigrants are routinely swept away by police for lacking proper documentations.

