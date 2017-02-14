Malawi: Opposition Forces Govt to Inv...

Malawi: Opposition Forces Govt to Investigate Airport 'Lift-Gate'

Opposition members of parliament on Tuesday took the government to task for paying US$48000 airport lift for Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe, a lift which never came. He said the government has been paying for the new lift since 2014 up to last year when the whole amount was paid out.

Chicago, IL

