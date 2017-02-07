Malawi: Nyasa Music Awards Party Shuts Down City
After successfully holding African Print Party at 15 Sports Pub in Blantyre, Nyasa Music Awards organisers have set their eyes in Lilongwe where a similar party will take place at Cockpit on February 24. One of the organisers of Nyasa Music Awards Chifundo Maganga, who owns Options Men's Store, said he was impressed with the audience in Blantyre and decided to host another party in Lilongwe. "The expectation is so huge from the people regarding the inaugural Nyasa Music Awards show that will take place in May this year.
