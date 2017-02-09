Malawi: Nation Faces Toughest, Most High-Profile Trial Yet in Cashgate Scandal
Will state bodies be able to put aside their differences to prosecute close associates of former president Joyce Banda accused of stealing millions from the government? For more than three years now, Malawi has been in the throes of a corruption scandal unprecedented in its scope and scale. Dubbed Cashgate because of the huge sums money discovered in the homes and cars of civil servants and businesspeople, the case has seen scores of senior figures implicated and many convicted of systematically embezzling millions of government funds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16)
|May '16
|NIBarnett
|2
|Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Sock Puppet
|2
|HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09)
|May '15
|Mandingo83
|37
|Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Kumbali Lodge
|1
|Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|join illuminati (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|usman
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC