Malawi: Nation Faces Toughest, Most H...

Malawi: Nation Faces Toughest, Most High-Profile Trial Yet in Cashgate Scandal

Will state bodies be able to put aside their differences to prosecute close associates of former president Joyce Banda accused of stealing millions from the government? For more than three years now, Malawi has been in the throes of a corruption scandal unprecedented in its scope and scale. Dubbed Cashgate because of the huge sums money discovered in the homes and cars of civil servants and businesspeople, the case has seen scores of senior figures implicated and many convicted of systematically embezzling millions of government funds.

Chicago, IL

