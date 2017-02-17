Malawi: Maizegate - Group to Hold Anti-Govt Demonstration Over Chaponda

A nationwide peaceful demonstration will be held to force President Peter Mutharika to dismiss Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development George Thapatula Chaponda who is officially under probe by the Anti Corruption Bureau on corruption and abuse of office. A commission of inquiry which was headed by former chief justice Anastasia Msosa that was appointed by President Mutharika recommended that Chaponda be investigated by ACB.

