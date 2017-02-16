Malawi: Leader Mutharika Hails Vice P...

Malawi: Leader Mutharika Hails Vice President for Swiftly Responding to Floods

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

President Peter Mutharika has hailed his Vice, Saulos Klaus Chilima for swiftly responding to floods which hit people of Mtandire in Lilongwe last Friday. Professor Mutharika said Dr Chilima's urgency and swiftness to the disaster ensured that those affected receive assistance in good time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,160 • Total comments across all topics: 278,933,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC