Malawi: Leader Mutharika Hails Vice President for Swiftly Responding to Floods
President Peter Mutharika has hailed his Vice, Saulos Klaus Chilima for swiftly responding to floods which hit people of Mtandire in Lilongwe last Friday. Professor Mutharika said Dr Chilima's urgency and swiftness to the disaster ensured that those affected receive assistance in good time.
