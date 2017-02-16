Malawi: Law Student Forced Into Exile
A University of Malawi law student and activist at Chancellor College, Negracious Justin is fearing for his life from regime thugs and has been forced into exile after falling victim of the increasing mafia operations in Malawi where the politically powerful are resorting to elimination of critics, whistleblowers or evidence, whichever falls on their way. Reports indicate that the law student had on, 6th February, 2017, posted on his Facebook Timeline content that raised red flags in the multibillion Kwacha water project via a pseudonym account "Lord Denning SC".
