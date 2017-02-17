Malawi: Landmark Bill On Marriage Age Passed

The Malawi Parliament on Tuesday passed a landmark bill to amend the Constitution and harmonise the age of a child with other relevant laws thereby securing the protection of children against early marriage. There has been an outcry amongst Malawians led by civil society organisations that Section 14 of the Marriage, Divorce and Family Relations Act of 2015 which put the age of marriage at 18 was in conflict with the Constitution, which put the age of a child at 16. Section 23 of the Constitution exposed children aged between 16 and 18 to harmful cultural practices such as early marriage, according to Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Samuel Tembenu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.