Malawi: Govt Rejects Electoral Reforms Bill

Lilongwe South MP Peter Dimba presented the contentious bill to the House on Thursday but the government side rejected it, saying a serious bill of national importance could not be presented by a member of parliament as a private motion. Government chief whip Henry Mussa also argued that the Malawi Law Commission was tackling the very same issues.

