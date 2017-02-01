Malawi: Farmers Union Worry Over Dela...

Malawi: Farmers Union Worry Over Delay to Implement Subsidy Program

Farmers Union of Malawi has expressed concern over the delay on the implementation of the whole process of Farm Input Subsidy Program by government. The Union's President, Alfred Kapichira Banda told a news conference in Lilongwe during the presentation of 2016/17 FISP Implementation findings in which the union has been monitoring to improve efficiency and effectiveness of the program in promoting targeted beneficiaries access to and use of subsidized inputs.

Chicago, IL

