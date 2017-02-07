Malawi Farmers Apply New Methods to Increase Yield
Small-scale farmers in Malawi continue to feel the effects of two years of bad harvests after the El Nino weather pattern brought drought and flooding. Many rely on food handouts from aid agencies, but some farmers have fared better thanks to cultivation methods they learned from a U.N.-funded hunger resilience initiative.
