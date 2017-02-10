Malawi: Court Sentences Pakistani to 16 Years in Jail
The Zomba Chief Resident Magistrate Court has sent Pakistan national Zeeshan Jaral Raja to 16 years in jail for sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl. State Prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Josophine Chigawa told the court that Jaral Raja a businessman trading as Asante Cash and Carry at Liwonde Township had been sexually abusing the victim between 13th and 19th August 2016.
