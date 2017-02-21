Malawi: Bank Aids Flood Victims, Orph...

Malawi: Bank Aids Flood Victims, Orphanage

Despite the serious financial challenges being faced by Opportunity International Bank of Malawi , the bank last week joined government and other well-wishers in aiding victims of floods that recently terrorised residents of Mtandire Township in Lilongwe. The bank donated 500 packets of beans and 50 bags of maize valued at K1 million to the victims, who were camped at Chimbalame CCAP Church after losing their houses and property during the foods that also claimed three lives.

Chicago, IL

