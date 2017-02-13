Malawi: Asians Dominating Govt Procurement, MP Laments
Racial tensions, linked to the Malawian Asians' economic dominance, do still exist, but it's downplayed. However, Karonga central member of parliament Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo spoke strongly in support of indigenous Malawians and that government should liberate its people from the continuing bondage of poverty, deprivation and economic inequality.
