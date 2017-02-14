Malawi: 50 New Radio Stations Get Licences

Director of Information Gideon Munthali has commended the Malawi Regulatory Authority for reviewing its broadcasting licensing framework, a development that has seen 50 radio stations getting licenses in the country. Speaking Monday in Mzuzu during commemoration of this year's World Radio Day, Munthali said the review has eased the way people that want to establish radio stations get licenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.