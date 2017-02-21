Malawi: 2 Tanzanian 'Spies' Plead Gui...

Malawi: 2 Tanzanian 'Spies' Plead Guilty to Criminal Trespassing

Two of the eight suspects in the infamous Kayelekera uranium mine alleged spies case have pleaded guilty to the criminal trespassing charges and the court has set March 8 for ruling and proceeding of the case. Karonga Chief resident Magistrate Texious Masoamphambe said this after a senior police investigations officer finished giving his evidence on the case.

