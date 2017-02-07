Madonna wins permission to adopt two children from Malawi - judiciary spokesman
Feb 7 Malawi's High Court gave approval on Tuesday for U.S. pop star Madonna to adopt two children, bringing the total to four children the singer has taken into her care from the impoverished southern African country, a court official said. "Today the High Court made a ruling that she should go ahead and adopt the two children," Mvula told Reuters.
