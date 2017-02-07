Madonna granted permission to adopt four-year-old twin girls, Esther and Stella, from Malawi
Madonna has been granted permission to adopt twin girls from Malawi less than two weeks after denying she was looking to expand her family. The Like A Virgin popstar has been granted an adoption order for twins Esther and Stella, four, by the Malawi High Court, and is free to take them to the US.
